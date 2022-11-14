Faba, a Treviso-based startup that deals with intelligent toys and editorial audio content for children, has closed a Series A investment round of 3.7 million euros. The operation was led by Beyond impact and by Cdp venture capital through the Accelerators Fund.

What does it do. Consisting of a sound box and sound characters, the game developed by Faba combines characters such as Peppa Pig and Masha with fairy tales and educational content, such as yoga lessons or classical music. The goal is to educate while having fun, without screens.

The objectives. Active in edutech, a sector that promotes the development of technologies and products capable of facilitating the learning of children and improving educational performance, for 2022 Faba expects revenues of 3 million in turnover. Thanks to these new funds, it intends to accelerate growth, to reach the markets of 10 countries by 2024.

Barberino’s collects 3 million

Barberino’sa startup that wants to innovate the barber business, has closed a 3 million euro investment round led by Startup Relaunch Fund from Cdp Venture Capitaland attended by business angels, including the former footballer Claudio Marchisiowho will become the company’s brand ambassador, and the president and co-founder of Yamamay Francesco Pintowho will assume the office of non-operational chairman of the board of directors.

What does it do. Barberino’s aims to recreate the atmosphere of the Italian barbers of the last century. To his credit he has a chain of salons in Italy and abroad, a line of products and a barber school.

The numbers of the company. Founded by Michele Callegari and Niccolò Bencini in 2015 and in the innovative SME register since 2020, the company closed in 2020 an equity crowdfunding campaign on Mamacrowd, raising one million and 250 thousand euros. For 2022, the company expects a turnover of 3.5 million euros, up compared to the 2 million in 2021 and the million in 2020.

Green energy storage, entra Repower

Repower Italia, supplier of electricity, gas, energy efficiency services and electric mobility solutions for SMEs, enters the capital of Ges – Green energy storage, an innovative company active in the battery sector. Thanks to this operation, Ges will boost funding for which it has opened a capital increase of 4 million euros (expected to close in April 2023).

Technology. The batteries of Green energy storage, founded in Trento in 2015, are part of a hybrid platform (gas and liquid), with non-toxic, safe accumulators that operate at room temperature and made of easily available materials. In May, Green Energy Storage received from the European Union access to funds worth 53 million euros.

Subphoton, 750 mila euro da Liftt

Subphotona startup based in Milan that deals with photonics applications in the submarine telecommunications cabling sector, closed a round of 750 thousand euros with Liftt.

Because it’s important. Subphoton develops optical amplifiers that allow to increase the signal that travels in marine cables. 100,000 kilometers of new cables are laid every year.

Careglance, share capital increase of 250 thousand euros

Capital increase of 250 thousand euros for Careglance, a startup active in the field of industrial photonics. Leading the operation Liftt.

How much is the sector growing. CareGlance has patented an innovative proposal for OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography), a sector characterized by a high potential of applications, from ophthalmology to industry 4.0, for a market that is currently worth 1.2 billion dollars with growth forecasts 9.8%.

Myaedes, new resources

the startup Myaedes, which developed a platform for the management of construction site reports, closed a capital increase of 585 thousand euros. Cdp Venture Capital participated with 350 thousand euros, subscribed through its Startup Relaunch Fund. They also participated in the operation LVenture and some business angels.

The context. According to Construction Tech, June 2021 report by the analysis company Sifted, in Europe construction is a market of almost 2 trillion euros, represents 9% of the EU GDP and employs 18 million people. However, it is also one of the least digitized sectors and with almost stagnant productivity in the last two decades, growing by only 1%.

E-plato, prime resources

E-plato is a startup, founded in 2015 by Karandip Singh, specializing in textual classification, analysis and search technologies. He closed a pre-seed round of € 200,000 with S2CapitalSmeup’s corporate venture capital fund. WHO the details of the operation.

What does it do. Using Artificial Intelligence technologies, E-plato intends to overcome the problem of the lack of structure in the texts (documents, e-mails and reports) and offers solutions for the organization and classification of the texts themselves, as well as for the semantic search of the information contained. in the data.

The space services of Kurs Orbital

Course Orbitala startup incubated in I3P, which deals with in-orbit assistance services for spacecraft, won (10 thousand euros) the Start Cup Piedmont Valle d’Aosta 2022.

What problems does it solve. Kurs Orbital develops a space logistics solution based on proprietary technology for docking satellites in orbit. In particular, the company aims to offer services for the inspection and maintenance of satellites, favoring the extension of their useful life.

White nana, the 8 new startups in acceleration

Blaster Foundry, Purilian, Menaboh, Equixely, Talk, Binoocle, Fanta Trading e CoDe RTD are the 8 new startups selected for the seventh acceleration program Hubblepromoted by CR Florence Foundation e Nana Bianca. Each selected startup receives a contribution of up to 60 thousand euros and can count on four months of training.

The event

National Award for Innovation. L’Aquila will host the 20th edition of the National Award for Innovation (PNI), the two-day event dedicated to the best hi-tech business ideas born from academic research, coming from 16 Italian regions. During the event, the 67 innovative projects that have passed the selection of the StartCup, the regional competitions linked to the Italian Universities and to the Public Research Bodies associated with PNICube will compete.

What’s happening in Europe

Artificial intelligence. The French startup PhotoRoom closed a $ 19 million Series A round, led by Balderton Capital, with the participation of Hugging Face, Disney + and Adjacent. The company has developed a photo editing app that helps remove the background behind the items you are about to sell so that your photos look more professional.

