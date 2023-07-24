Fabio Santini appointed CEO of Hevolus

By name

A new stage in the professional career of Fabio Santini, who after twenty years at Microsoft assumes the role of CEO of Hevolus

Posted 24 Jul 2023

Hevolus, a company active in the field of technologies for phygital and immersive customer journeys, recently announced the entry of Fabio Santini as CEO.

Santini, with a background of more than two decades at Microsoft, will be responsible for extending and introducing Hevolus’ cloud platform to market. This platform was designed with the goal of democratizing immersive experiences through extended reality (XR).

In this position, Santini will have the task of making extended reality easily understandable and accessible for companies, exploiting the potential of artificial intelligence and the cloud.

Santini and the experience in Microsoft and in education

Santini boasts over twenty years of experience in the IT sector, mainly gained in Microsoft Italy. Starting her career in 2002 as a .NET Developer Evangelist, she has subsequently held various roles, including that of One Commercial Partner and Small, Medium and Corporate Leader.

In addition to his corporate career, Santini has demonstrated a strong interest in information technology and education. In fact, he makes his experience available to teach coding to the youngest. Furthermore, he holds relevant roles in several organizations, including COSBI, blinkoo and the OCP Program in Artificial Intelligence of the POLIMI Graduate School of Management.

New goals for Hevolus

With the entry of Santini, Hevolus is preparing to face a new phase in its history. The company aims to raise the level of digitization of companies and promote the diffusion of extended reality platforms, both in Italy and abroad.