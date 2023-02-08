news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Keeping an eye on job listings and LinkedIn profiles has proven to be a great way to discover new things and development progress for your upcoming video game.like Idle Sloth As with the new findings, they noticed that Fable actually seemed to be in playable condition, and was playing the game.

This is revealed on the LinkedIn profile of Playground Games producer Vijay Gill, where he writes that one of his current assignments is “Preparing and facilitating regular playthroughs and building reviews with key stakeholders”.While this doesn’t necessarily indicate that the game will be more properly revealed anytime soon, it’s still good to know that things are moving forward, and it apparently entered full production a long time ago.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here