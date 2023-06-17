Home » Facebook Android new version Messenger big crash image link can’t be displayed- Saydigi-Tech
Facebook Messenger crashes in new version of Android


After the Android version of Facebook Messenger was updated on 6/16, many people rely on this tool for messaging and contacting friends, and there is a serious bug, which makes it impossible to read pictures and link messages sent by the other party, even messages sent by other devices. Sync to the Android version.

image

This error occurred on the Android version of Facebook Messenger that was pushed on 6/16. When the other party sent a photo, only one photo was sent, and the photo could not be seen or downloaded at all.

image

The same happens with the send link, only 1 attachment is shown.

image

However, if you open Messenger on the computer version or the web version, it is normal and correct. At present, there is no crash problem reported on Downdetector. It is speculated that the problem only occurs on the Android version APP. So far, Facebook officials have not taken any action.

image

