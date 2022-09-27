Meta blocked over 1,600 fake accounts on Facebook guilty of spreading Russian propaganda on social media. The company writes it in a report where it specifies that the accounts were active in several European countries, including Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For Meta this is the largest network of fake accounts ever identified, capable of relaunching news in a coordinated way from a “capillary network of over 60 websites who pretended to be real press organs ”. Among the falsified sites, the report reads, there are also the sites of Repubblica.it and Ansa.it.

Meta uncovered two operations of occult influence. One linked to Russiaone to the Chinese. The accounts were removed because they violated the platform’s rules for the company, posing as official accounts of well-known media outlets around the world. “We have shared the information with our colleagues from technology companies, with security researchers, with governments and law enforcement agencies, so that they too can take appropriate action,” meta writes on her official website.

The company led by Mark Zuckerberg claims to have dismantled a network that it gives Chinese it aimed at the United States and the Czech Republic. While the Russian one was much larger. “The operation began in May of this year and centered on a network of more than 60 websites posing as legitimate sites of European news organizations, including Spiegel, The Guardian and Bild,” writes Meta.

On these fake sites, original articles were published attacking Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, supporting Russia and criticizing Western sanctions against Moscow. These articles, Meta continues, also became videos uploaded to YouTube and popular as meme on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Twitter, and even Change.org and Avaaz petition websites. In some cases, Meta concludes, the contents of the operation were also disseminated by the Facebook pages of the Russian embassies in Europe and Asia.