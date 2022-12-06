Home Technology Facebook blocks Don Paolo’s online mass: “It violates Fifa’s rights”
The last mass online, on the Facebook page of the parish of the Resurrection of NS Jesus Christ del Genoese district of Borgorattidates back to five days ago.

Last Thursday, Don Paolo Marré Brunenghi, pastor of the church in via Torricelli, received a red card from Meta, officially for having “infringed the copyrights of the FIFA World Cup” with a video in which, as always, he celebrated the word of God.

One thing the priest can’t explain: “Normally I broadcast mass online to be close to sick elderly people who are at home – he told us – I’ve been doing it since the coronavirus and I continued because it is a much appreciated initiative, because it allows you to keep in constant contact with the faithful. The elderly feel connected to the parish”. Now that they have no liturgy, they feel a bit lost: “They were disappointed”, explained Don Paolo.

