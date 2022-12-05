Problems for the Facebook site. Several thousand users around the world are reportedly having problems accessing the social network of the Meta galaxy.

The problems would have started around 6 pm, when users for a while from all the countries where the social network is active began to report inefficiencies, especially on the social network site, while the app would seem to be holding up at the moment.

As often happens, it is on Twitter that those who have noticed the down of the platform have flocked to report it, where the hashtag #FacebookDown is rising in the trend topics.

At the moment there are about 5,000 reports on Downdetector, while on the world map of disruptions, the reports, which started in the United States, are gradually spreading to Europe with Poland, Germany, Switzerland and Italy at the moment being the most affected countries.