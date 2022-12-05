Home Technology Facebook down: thousands report problems accessing the social network
Technology

Facebook down: thousands report problems accessing the social network

by admin
Facebook down: thousands report problems accessing the social network

Problems for the Facebook site. Several thousand users around the world are reportedly having problems accessing the social network of the Meta galaxy.

The problems would have started around 6 pm, when users for a while from all the countries where the social network is active began to report inefficiencies, especially on the social network site, while the app would seem to be holding up at the moment.

As often happens, it is on Twitter that those who have noticed the down of the platform have flocked to report it, where the hashtag #FacebookDown is rising in the trend topics.

At the moment there are about 5,000 reports on Downdetector, while on the world map of disruptions, the reports, which started in the United States, are gradually spreading to Europe with Poland, Germany, Switzerland and Italy at the moment being the most affected countries.

See also  NASA spacecraft actively hits asteroids to test how to save Earth from apocalypse | NASA | Spacecraft | Asteroids | Impact | Save Earth | Doomsday |

You may also like

Risk of hacker attacks from Russia on Italian...

The digital school for personalized and relationship-based training

Facebook down: thousands report problems accessing the social...

Moneyfarm buys Profile Financial Solutions and expands into...

Moneyfarm buys Profile Financial Solutions and expands into...

Interview with the producer of “Dragon Quest Treasure...

Archygram, the woman who measures all things

What is Post.news, the anti-Twitter social network funded...

What is Post.news, the anti-Twitter social network funded...

Blasphemous 2 “Coming Well” To Be Revealed “Soon”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy