Home Technology Facebook for Android will replace WebView with its own browser, claiming to be faster and more secure » Network News Magazine
Technology

Facebook for Android will replace WebView with its own browser, claiming to be faster and more secure » Network News Magazine

by admin
Facebook for Android will replace WebView with its own browser, claiming to be faster and more secure » Network News Magazine

Meta’s Facebook division is currently testing its own browser engine built into the Android App to replace the standard Android System WebView, citing security and a better user experience.

Meta’s Facebook division is currently testing its own browser engine built into the Android App to replace the standard Android System WebView, citing security and a better user experience.

Unlike other Android apps that open links with standard browsers, Facebook opens web pages within its own app. Facebook explained that it has observed over the years that many Android users update the Facebook app, but not the Chrome or WebView apps, leading to security risks and a poor user experience.

To solve this problem, Facebook developed a Chromium-based WebView that can be updated at the same time as the Facebook App.

Facebook lists the benefits of using its own browser, including stability, security and performance.

Security: Its own in-app browser allows Facebook to install the latest Chromium security updates directly on the device when updating the Facebook App. This prevents users from surfing the Internet with outdated software, which creates a security risk.

Stability: Use a custom browser, which means that updating the system WebView will not cause the Facebook App to crash.

Performance: Facebook explained that using its own WebView can improve the performance of webpage reading, because Facebook can decide how to display the WebView in the Facebook App, so it can set the GPU schedule, which can also improve the performance and performance of webpages and real-time games. stability.

Meta’s Facebook isn’t the first app to use its own in-app browser. Mozilla, Microsoft, and Samsung all have their own versions. Meta also reiterated that this change does not affect users’ privacy options on the Meta service.

See also  JWST aims its camera at Mars for the first time

Source: Search Engine Journal

You may also like

Whose voice is it? The Meloni-Fakeyou case and...

Cryptocurrency | Twitterscan .nft domain name for free

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the proof:...

The Boston Dynamics robot dog debuts at construction...

Easily master the overall situation, and upgrade your...

The Privacy Guarantor opens an investigation on FakeYou,...

Intel Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core Processor Media...

The Privacy Guarantor opens an investigation on FakeYou,...

A new experience in the beauty and comic...

1.7 billion invested in startups in the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy