Meta’s Facebook division is currently testing its own browser engine built into the Android App to replace the standard Android System WebView, citing security and a better user experience.

Unlike other Android apps that open links with standard browsers, Facebook opens web pages within its own app. Facebook explained that it has observed over the years that many Android users update the Facebook app, but not the Chrome or WebView apps, leading to security risks and a poor user experience.

To solve this problem, Facebook developed a Chromium-based WebView that can be updated at the same time as the Facebook App.

Facebook lists the benefits of using its own browser, including stability, security and performance.

Security: Its own in-app browser allows Facebook to install the latest Chromium security updates directly on the device when updating the Facebook App. This prevents users from surfing the Internet with outdated software, which creates a security risk.

Stability: Use a custom browser, which means that updating the system WebView will not cause the Facebook App to crash.

Performance: Facebook explained that using its own WebView can improve the performance of webpage reading, because Facebook can decide how to display the WebView in the Facebook App, so it can set the GPU schedule, which can also improve the performance and performance of webpages and real-time games. stability.

Meta’s Facebook isn’t the first app to use its own in-app browser. Mozilla, Microsoft, and Samsung all have their own versions. Meta also reiterated that this change does not affect users’ privacy options on the Meta service.

Source: Search Engine Journal