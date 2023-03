As recently as November, the American technology company Meta cut 11,000 jobs. Now the next major job cuts are to follow.

The Facebook group Meta wants to cut another 10,000 jobs. Yves Herman / X00380

(dpa/like) 2023 should be the “Year of Efficiency” for the Facebook group Meta. With this, founder and boss Mark Zuckerberg wants to reduce the costs of the American technology company by five billion dollars. On Tuesday, Zuckerberg announced the first savings plans.