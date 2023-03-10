Home Technology Facebook is working on a new platform: Twitter with a touch of Mastodon
The problems at Twitter are attracting competitors: Meta, the Facebook parent, is planning a new platform. The big difference: the user data does not go directly to the group.

Instagram for photos, Facebook for friends old and new, and WhatsApp for direct messages. Meta has its own platform in almost all relevant social media orientations. Instead of continuing to compete against TikTok with new less successful functions, Twitter should now be targeted: “We are investigating a stand-alone decentralized social network for the exchange of text updates,” shared a meta spokesman. In other words, Facebook wants to build a service that works like Twitter, but is decentralized and secure like Mastodon.

The project, which is being developed under the code name P92, is still in a very early phase. It is currently planned that users will be able to log in with their Instagram user data in the future. Because this new platform should also generally run under the brand. What is certain is that it is based on the decentralized Activity Pub protocol. The move is seen in the industry as “great for the Fediverse,” which could become the “next new thing in tech.”

Less power for companies

The advantage of a decentralized social network is that developers or companies do not have full control over user activities, as is currently the case. Even the former Twitter boss and founder Jack Dorsey criticized this power of data and the resulting loss of control by users. Platforms like the short message service shouldn’t have as much power “when it comes to deciding which users and communities are allowed to express themselves and who is responsible for moderating that content.”

