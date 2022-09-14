Home Technology Facebook launches ‘community chat room’ to fight Discord – Engadget
Meta has launched a new model that makes it easier for Facebook’s 3 billion users to interact. In the coming weeks, Meta will expand the availability of “Community Chats”, allowing more Facebook and Messenger groups to categorize chat rooms by topic. In addition to text chat, community chat rooms also introduce audio and video channels, and allow managers to broadcast messages to the entire group.

As community chat rooms will allow you to connect with more people, managers will have more advanced management tools to ensure that chat content does not “derail”. This includes building a list of words to flag and process; as well as blocking, muting, and suspending certain unruly users. If there are multiple administrators, there is also a dedicated administrator chat room, so that the management team can communicate.

If there are users and friends of foreign service Discord, these functions should sound familiar – Meta This is basically a copy of Discord’s model, with interests or games as the core, to create a community server. It’s just that the community chat room is bound to be equipped with a layer of Facebook’s own services and functions, which will make the community chat room more convenient or more confusing, and we won’t know until the community chat room is more widely launched.

