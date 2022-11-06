Home Technology “Facebook-Meta ready to fire thousands of people”, the Wall Street Journal announcement
Technology

"Facebook-Meta ready to fire thousands of people", the Wall Street Journal announcement

“Facebook-Meta ready to fire thousands of people”, the Wall Street Journal announcement

After the firing of half of Twitter’s employees, it could be Facebook’s company Meta, the next Big Tech that’s kicking out thousands of people. This was reported exclusively to the Wall Street Journal by informed sources according to which the cuts will be announced on Wednesday next week. It would be one of the biggest rounds in a recent wave of job cuts in the tech sector following the rapid growth of the industry during the pandemic.

At the end of September, more than 87,000 people were working in Meta. Company officials have already told employees to cancel non-essential travel starting this week.

