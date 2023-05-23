Home » Facebook parent Meta succeeds in forced sale of clip platform Giphy
Facebook parent Meta succeeds in forced sale of clip platform Giphy

Facebook parent Meta succeeds in forced sale of clip platform Giphy

The British competition authority CMA finally decided last autumn that Meta had to part ways with Giphy. Now the sale has been completed.

The Facebook group Meta has managed the sale of the clip platform Giphy, which was forced by British competition watchdogs. The photo platform Shutterstock will pay 53 million dollars for Giphy, as announced on Tuesday. Meta should have lost a lot of money with the foray into the animated gif image business: According to media reports, the purchase price in 2020 was more than $300 million.

The British competition authority CMA finally decided last autumn that Meta had to part ways with Giphy. The group’s attempts to save the deal in court were unsuccessful.

The CMA saw the merger as a risk, among other things, that Meta could make it more difficult for Facebook and Instagram rivals to integrate Giphy’s images. According to the authority’s concerns, the group could have requested that Giphy customers such as Tiktok, Twitter or Snapchat share more customer data with Meta in order to access the gifs.

