Image recognition on a completely new level, the research department of Facebook promises no less.

For us humans it is the most natural thing in the world: we see an image and recognize the details and can identify them. A computer “sees” differently. The message from Facebook is all the more astonishing: The research department has developed a model with the help of artificial intelligence that can recognize and identify individual objects in an image by accessing a huge data set. Bigger than any other so far, as the researchers point out in a blog post.

How does it work? The “Segment Anything Model” (SAM) can identify objects in images and videos even if it has not yet been trained on them.

With SAM, objects can be selected by clicking on them or by writing text prompts. In a demonstration, the word “cat” was written, and the tool drew boxes around each of the different cats in a photo.

Even more powerful AI systems

Ever since OpenAI’s Microsoft-backed chatbot ChatGPT made a splash last fall, sparking a wave of investment and a race for dominance in the space, major tech companies have been touting their breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

“SAM can become a powerful component in areas such as AR/VR, content creation, scientific fields and more general AI systems,” say AI researchers at Meta. “As we look to the future, we see a tighter coupling between pixel-level understanding of images and higher-level semantic understanding of visual content, unlocking even more powerful AI systems.”

Not the only AI iron in the fire

Meta has teased several features that leverage the generative AI popularized by ChatGPT that creates brand new content rather than simply identifying or categorizing dates like other AIs, although it hasn’t released a product yet.

Examples include one tool that creates surrealistic videos from text input and another that generates children’s book illustrations from prose.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stated that integrating such generative AI “creativity tools” into Meta’s applications is a priority this year.

Meta already uses SAM-like technology internally for activities such as tagging photos, moderating prohibited content, and determining which posts to recommend to Facebook and Instagram users.

The company said releasing SAM would expand access to this type of technology.

The SAM model and dataset will be available for download under a non-commercial license. Users who upload their own images to a companion prototype must also agree to use them for research purposes only.

>>> Segment-Anything

(catfish)