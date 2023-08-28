Factorio: Space Age Expansion Continues the Alien Factory Adventure

“Factorio: Space Age” Expansion Released by Wube Software

Early access was launched in 2016, and the official version of the Steam sandbox management simulation masterpiece “Factorio” was released in 2020. The first expansion piece “Factorio: Space Age” has been released, continuing the progression of the original story involving rockets and alien factories.

“Alien Factory” is essentially an alien factory strategy management game where players collect resources and gradually expand their production line, with the ultimate goal of building space rockets. The new “Space Age” expansion pack allows players to build orbital platforms in space and explore four new planets, each featuring unique resources and mechanics.

The “Space Age” expansion is set to be released a year after the official launch. Fans who are familiar with “Alien Factory” may be reminded of the “Space Exploration” Mod created by developer Earendel, which offers more complex gameplay.

In an official announcement, Earendel revealed that he has joined Wube Software, the development team of “Alien Factory,” and has been involved in the development of the “Space Age” expansion.

Wube Software emphasized in the announcement that they are currently satisfied with the progress of the “Space Age” expansion. They plan to release more information in the future, encouraging interested players to stay tuned.

