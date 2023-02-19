Home Technology [Factory]AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards are getting less and less sold in low-end gaming machines- PCM
AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards are getting less and less for low-end gaming

The recent “Hogwarts Inheritance”, which is widely known in the game industry, is believed to have attracted the attention of many Harry fans, but the price of the game on the console machine is higher than that of the computer, and the old PS4 has not been released simultaneously. After playing the new work, you can choose PS5, XBOX X or computer platform. Unless you already have a PS5, if you want to be flat, spend a few thousand yuan to upgrade the host graphics card or the most affordable solution at present. However, if you want to experience the magic of Hogwarts, of course, the graphics card must have a certain performance. The officially recommended entry-level graphics card must be a 4GB GTX 960 or RX 470. It can be seen that there must be a certain level of high-quality graphics. Display card.

If you want to rush out to buy a graphics card at this time, you may be disappointed. It’s because graphics cards below $2,000 are out of stock, and AMD is the most serious. RX 6400, 6500XT and other cheap cards have completely disappeared, while NVIDIA is slightly better, and there are still a few GTX 16 and 20 graphics cards. Generally, the price is close to $1,800 before it is in stock, so if you want to buy a graphics card, it is best to reserve more or less.

