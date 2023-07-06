Fading into the Background: How Skype Lost Its Video Calling Crown

Title: Skype’s Decline as a Video Calling Platform: Users Opt for Competitors like Teams, Slack, and Zoom

Subtitle: Microsoft-owned Skype witnesses a drop in active users amid the pandemic and growing competition

Skype, once a leading video calling application, has experienced a decline in popularity since being acquired by Microsoft. The trend has further accelerated during the pandemic as users have turned to alternative platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Zoom.

Elevating remote collaboration, Skype serves as a vital tool for connecting individuals spread across different locations. Users can make calls, send instant messages, and share files seamlessly. Since its inception in the early 2000s, Skype quickly became the preferred choice for mobile and computer users seeking communication options with other individuals. In 2005, eBay acquired Skype, and subsequently, in 2011, Microsoft acquired the platform.

In recent years, several similar video calling platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack have emerged. Additionally, popular services such as Facebook and WhatsApp, both owned by Meta, have integrated video calling features. As a result, an increasing number of users have shifted away from Skype, particularly during the pandemic.

According to CNBC’s analysis, Skype has experienced a decline from 40 million active users to 36 million, as reported by a spokesperson for the platform. In contrast, Microsoft Teams, a direct competitor to Skype, has seen a significant surge in user numbers. The platform’s monthly users grew from 250 million in July 2021 to over 300 million in the first quarter.

The unfavorable situation for Skype can be attributed to several factors, including the speed at which it introduces new features. For instance, while Skype announced the introduction of group video calls with up to one hundred participants in 2021, Microsoft Teams had already offered this capability since the previous year, along with chat options for up to 300 members.

In response to Skype’s decline, a Microsoft spokesperson stated, “Skype will continue to be an excellent option for people who love it and want to connect through messages, audio and video calls, and Bing Chat.”

As video conferencing becomes increasingly vital in both personal and professional realms, Skype’s diminishing user base signifies a shift in user preferences towards platforms offering a more comprehensive and feature-rich experience. However, Microsoft affirms its commitment to those who still cherish Skype’s traditional functionalities for communication purposes.

