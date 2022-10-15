Launched in 2015, it is advertised as an Instant Articles service that allows users to read content faster and allows content providers to retain advertising revenue. Meta confirmed that it will stop providing this service in mid-April 2023. The reason is that this service fails to achieve expected profit.

In the original plan, the Instant Articles service mainly cooperated with content providers to upload content directly to the Facebook platform, allowing users to watch the content at a faster speed. You can still make money through advertising content. As for Meta (still known as Facebook at the time), you can use the Instant Articles service to drive traffic and increase the exposure of its own advertising content.

However, since its launch in 2015, Meta has been continuously trying to adjust the operation mode of the Instant Articles service, but apparently it has not been able to drive significant interactive profits. A Meta spokesperson revealed that currently only 3% of the Facebook dynamic content posts by many users do not The ratio is the news content with web links, so it will be replaced by the Facebook News news paging service launched in 2020.

In the future, the news links posted by users on Facebook’s dynamic content will not be stored on the Facebook platform in the form of Instant Articles service content, but will instead be directly linked to the content provider’s mobile webpage.

Also in order to allow users to have a faster browsing experience, Google has previously greatly promoted the AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) web page format, advertised that the speed of web pages can be loaded at a faster speed, and it can also improve the efficiency of web page access, and even In order to encourage more content providers to adopt the AMP page format design, the display proportion of the content using the AMP page format has been increased in the Google Search search ranking.

However, as more and more websites deliberately pursue higher ranking of Google Search search results, many web pages are designed not to make the actual browsing experience better, but to increase the proportion of ranking. Therefore, Google subsequently decided not to use the AMP format as the main format. The search ranking is determined, and the regression is based on the web page experience as the ranking weighting basis, and the web pages not designed in AMP format can also be included in the weighting.