Fairphone launches its first full-face headphones, Fairbuds XL, boasting a high degree of repairability and sustainability #ActiveNoiseCancellation(193300)

After launching a number of mobile phone products that are easier to repair and embrace sustainability in the past, Fairphone, headquartered in the Netherlands, earlier announced the launch of its first full-face earphones, the Fairbuds XL, which also advertises practical functions and highly repairable features. To strike a balance between them, it also claims to be the most sustainable headphone product on the market.

Most of the parts on Fairbuds XL can be purchased by users for replacement and maintenance. It also has active noise reduction, supports multiple audio formats, and can be connected to two devices through Bluetooth at the same time. Up to 2 years product warranty service.

The frame of Fairbuds XL is also made of recycled plastic material, and it is available in black and green styles respectively. The left and right earmuffs are also designed to be folded and stored, which is convenient for users to carry around. As for the audio cables on the left and right earmuffs, the exposed design is mainly for the convenience of replacement and maintenance in the future, so the lines are not hidden in the earphone frame.

The hardware specification uses a 40mm dynamic drive unit, which corresponds to active noise reduction and ambient sound modes respectively. The built-in battery capacity is 800mAh, which can be used continuously for about 26 hours when the active noise reduction function is turned on, and the usage time can be extended when the active noise reduction function is turned off. It can last up to 30 hours, and the standby time can be as long as 320 hours. It takes about 3 hours from completely empty to fully charged. It is connected through Bluetooth 5.1. The overall weight is 330 grams, and The soft earmuffs cover the user’s ears to ensure sound transmission.

As for the sound frequency response range between 20Hz-20KHz, and cooperate with Sonarworks, a sound calibration technology provider, to ensure that the output sound of Fairbuds XL can meet the listening needs of more users, and can be customized and adjusted through SoundID software.

At present, Fairbuds XL will be sold at a price of 249 euros. Based on sustainable considerations, the charging cable and charger accessories will not be included in the box, and users are encouraged to directly use the charging cables and charger accessories already at home to help this headset. Charge.