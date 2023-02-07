Grenaa Games announced that its new casual simulation work “Fabled Land (tentative translation, formerly known as: Fabledom)” will release a trial version experience for a limited time in conjunction with the Steam New Product Festival. “Fableland” is expected to start early access in the first quarter of 2023.

“Land of Fables” is a town-building simulation game with a fairy tale style. Players will explore the promised land and lead your people to develop from a small village into a high-walled castle from scratch. As a monarch, players need to always care about the people’s livelihood, lead your people to explore and conquer this land, and discover various relics; use superb diplomatic means to fight, make peace, or even marry with neighbors. In addition, players can also play the game in the way of choosing love through the emotion and emotion system.

“Land of Fables” will be open for trial version experience for a limited time from today until February 13.