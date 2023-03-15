It is not a filter but artificial intelligence that makes this possible. At least now the question arises: do such photos actually still show reality?

Good pictures of the moon are usually created with a tripod and lens, not with a smartphone snapshot. Sameh Rahmi / Imago

For several years now, innovation in smartphones has primarily meant even better camera technology. In our social media-driven world, great cell phone pictures have become the most relevant selling point. The challenge: millimeter-thin smartphones are supposed to take pictures that professional photographers with zoom lenses can hardly get close to.