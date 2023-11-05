Fake images are not the biggest problem

Disinformation is rampant in conflicts such as those between Israel and Hamas. Artificial intelligence will exacerbate the problem – and fundamentally undermine trust in information.

The spread of manipulated information is also a means of warfare in the Middle East: Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.

Francisco Seco / AP

The information war also began with the first rockets on Israel. Hamas itself published videos of its terrorist attack on the Internet. It was about spreading terror and celebrating your own successes. But not all of the recordings were real. For example, a video appeared that appears to show an Israeli helicopter being shot down. In reality it is a sequence from a computer game.

The example is harmless. The fake is relatively easy to spot. This will change with images generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Today these usually still look unrealistic or have errors. But technology is making rapid progress. In the future, AI-generated images, videos or voices will be indistinguishable or barely distinguishable from real recordings.

AI will fundamentally exacerbate the problem of disinformation on two levels: content with fake images and videos and distribution with fake accounts.

Explosion at Ahli Arab Hospital sparks protests

The images of death and destruction play a crucial role in the war in the Middle East: they trigger emotions and influence public opinion. The conflict in the Middle East is also a battle for public sympathy. But images can also lead to new outbreaks of violence. AI can be a dangerous tool here.

When an explosion occurred at Ahli Arab Hospital in the Gaza Strip in mid-October, news of an Israeli rocket attack that killed 500 people quickly spread. These statements from the Hamas authorities are doubtful. Nevertheless, protests and riots broke out in several Arab countries.

AI-generated images of dead and injured children from the alleged rocket attack could have further inflamed the mood. Reactions might have been more violent. Attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions, such as those already taking place, have increased – possibly with political consequences. The path from fake image to murder is not far.

The idea that counterfeits are intended to influence the public is an old phenomenon. But AI leads to two fundamental innovations. Deepfakes of faces or voices are of such high quality that even experts can hardly recognize them as artificially generated.

AI also makes it possible for a wide range of people to produce counterfeits themselves. It’s no longer just states that can create images that look deceptively real, but also non-governmental organizations such as Hamas and even private individuals. Fakes are becoming a mass product.

Disinformation networks are becoming more credible

But the danger goes beyond fake images or voices. AI threatens the credibility of information on the Internet in general. Influence operations by state actors only work if they can effectively bring their own content to the desired target audience. AI will revolutionize this spread of disinformation and narratives.

To understand the revolution that is brewing here, one must understand how influence operations work. State campaigns, such as those carried out by Russia against the West, are usually based on existing social or political conflicts. Therefore, it is not pure disinformation that is being spread, but rather a mixture of real, pointed and manipulated information. The closer a narrative is to reality, the more credible it appears.

Technically, state actors use a comprehensive digital infrastructure in their campaigns in the information space. This consists in particular of fake profiles on social platforms such as Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). Through these networks, actors disseminate information that corresponds to their narrative.

What is crucial for success is that the fake accounts appear credible and are not recognized as fake by the platform operators. AI can be of great help here. It can create credible profiles that demonstrate normal usage behavior and communicate with each other in a seemingly natural way. Detecting fake accounts becomes more difficult.

AI can also be used to distribute content in a variety of languages ​​and to better reach specific target groups. These can be groups with a certain political stance or professional interests. As with advertising, AI also enables microtargeting of disinformation. This can even lead to personalized disinformation that is able to influence the target audience more effectively.

Criminals can run professional campaigns

When information campaigns become easier, it’s not just states and their secret services that benefit. Non-governmental organizations may also have the opportunity to carry out their own broad influence campaigns for the first time.

An example of this is the terrorist organization Hamas. She has been active in cyberspace for years and has greatly developed her skills. Her repertoire also includes information operations, in which she has in the past defaced Israeli websites or published videos from the Israeli army that were allegedly the result of a hacker attack. Hamas is said to have published recommendations for social platforms years ago to spread the narrative of innocent civilian victims in the Gaza Strip.

Influencing public opinion in one’s own favor is an important means of warfare. In an asymmetrical conflict, the weaker party particularly benefits from this instrument. Information operations can be carried out with relatively little effort. The necessary know-how is easier to obtain than weapons. The danger that an organization like Hamas will one day use AI for actions in the digital space is real.

Commercial providers of information campaigns will also benefit from AI. These already exist today, as research into the so-called “Team Jorge” showed at the beginning of the year. An Israeli company is said to have offered its hacking and influencing services worldwide. A network of 30,000 fake profiles was allegedly operated.

AI will lead to such operations becoming cheaper and more providers of such services emerging. “Disinformation-for-hire” – i.e. false information to order – is becoming affordable for large circles.

Influence operations using fake profiles can become a widespread phenomenon, as buying followers on social platforms already is. Private individuals could, for example, buy campaigns to blacken competitors or influence the financial markets.

Trust in information from the Internet is decreasing

The emergence of AI will make people less trusting of information in general. The pollution of the information space is increasing. This reinforces the trend that is already evident today: which information in the digital space is correct is becoming more difficult to identify. The ambiguity increases.

This development is dangerous. Trust in common institutions such as science, journalism or the authorities is the foundation of liberal democracies. If every citizen can come up with their own truth, there is no common ground. Western values ​​are under threat.

This development benefits authoritarian regimes. It is therefore not surprising that states such as Russia and increasingly China are using disinformation as a tool in the geopolitical struggle with the West.

Exactly how AI will change the information space is difficult to predict. There will also be attempts to counteract the negative developments – for example with digital watermarks or other AI instruments. But one thing is clear: the information space as a whole is losing credibility.

Real and reliable information will increase in value as a result of this development. Tested knowledge is increasingly becoming an elite commodity. The digital divide among the population is getting deeper. The opposite of what the hope of the free Internet once seemed to promise is happening.

AI-driven disinformation will reinforce the existing trend of users having to identify themselves online with their real names. Anonymous surfing is becoming more difficult and surveillance is increasing. This is a development that began years ago in countries such as China and Russia.

The liberal countries of the West must be careful not to combat the influence of authoritarian states with excessive regulation and control. If the liberal order suffers in the fight against disinformation, the authoritarian world wins in the end.

