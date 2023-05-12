“Fake streaming”: Spotify deletes tens of thousands of AI songs

Content from the AI ​​platform Boomy is said to have been manipulated on Spotify in order to steal streaming revenue. Boomy’s new uploads are now allowed back on the streaming platform. But the dispute over AI-generated art continues.

The future hasn’t just arrived in the music industry with AI-generated titles. A humanoid robot in the guise of the late Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng will perform at the 2022 World Robot Conference. Getty

Is Spotify cracking down on music generated by artificial intelligence (AI) after all? That question inevitably arose last week when the publicly traded audio streaming service removed several tracks from startup Boomy from its platform. According to a report by the Financial Times, tens of thousands of songs by the AI-based startup have been removed from the streaming platform. That equates to around 7 percent of the tracks uploaded by Boomy to Spotify. New content from the AI ​​music generator was also no longer permitted for a while.