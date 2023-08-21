Fall Guys and Bombman Collide Once Again: Bean Bomber Makes Debut in Super Bomberman R 2

“Fall Guys Collaboration with Bombman Adds Excitement to Super Bomberman R 2”

In an unexpected turn of events, Konami and Medicatonic have once again joined forces to bring fans an exhilarating crossover between Fall Guys and Bombman. The latest collaboration promises to captivate gamers with the introduction of Fall Guys’ beloved character, Bean, into the world of Super Bomberman R 2.

In a recent press release, it was officially announced that the lovable Bean from Fall Guys will be making its debut as a playable character in Super Bomberman R 2. Aptly named Bean Bomber, this new addition will be available for eager gamers to try out on September 14th, exclusively through the in-game store.

Bean Bomber will face thrilling challenges in a brand-new Castle mode, created by players from different corners of the globe. With an arsenal of dodges and sprints at their disposal, players will guide Bean Bomber through the intricacies of this exciting arena. Fans can rejoice as the wait is short-lived, with Bean Bomber entering the game simultaneously on September 14th.

Although details regarding the price of Bean Bomber were not disclosed, an array of platforms will welcome Super Bomberman R 2. Players can look forward to experiencing the game on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch, with the added perk of seamless cross-play functionality. The highly anticipated digital launch of Super Bomberman R 2 is scheduled for September 13th, promising endless hours of explosive fun.

The collaboration between Fall Guys and Bombman has undoubtedly caught the attention of the gaming community, generating a wave of excitement and anticipation. Fans of both titles can eagerly await the chance to guide Bean through the chaos of Super Bomberman R 2, undoubtedly marking a momentous milestone for both games.

As the countdown to September 14th begins, gamers gear up to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of Super Bomberman R 2, eagerly waiting to unleash the bombing frenzy with the delightful Bean Bomber. This unexpected fusion of two wildly popular games is bound to delight fans and elevate the gaming experience to new heights.

