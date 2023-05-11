Home » Fall Guys: Season 4 kicks off today with tons of new content
Technology

by admin
Are you ready for more challenges in Fall Guys?today marksSeason 4: Creative Architecture, it’s not just a new theme and fun hats to unlock. As the name suggests, we can now create our own rounds for our Beans to compete in, a very comprehensive tool that includes obstacles and overall themes, as well as sharing possibilities.

A new, cheaper Season Pass, called the Fame Pass, has also been introduced. The idea is to run them in less time, and here’s what we can expect this time:

“Fame Pass 1 has 6 iconic outfits for you to earn as you play, plus bonus outfits and decorations that unlock after you complete the main Fame Pass level! However, if we don’t have a special guest, we won’t call it It’s a passport to fame…

All charms in the Season 4 Fame Pass 1, including the Hello Kitty outfit, will be unlocked starting May 10, 2023 at 10AM UTC and will last for 6 weeks.

Check out the Fame Pass trailer below. Will you be checking out Season 4: Creative Construction?

