Falling oil company profits are increasing the pressure on the energy transition

The surplus profits that the Ukraine war brought are dwindling. America’s two biggest oil companies, Chevron and Exxon, reported their weakest quarterly earnings in more than a year on Friday, as financial gains flatten after hitting record levels immediately after the Russian invasion.

Chevron posted a profit of $6 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.6 billion in the same period last year. Exxon also reported a decline in earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The company posted earnings of just $7.9 billion, compared to $17.9 billion in the same period last year.

A similar picture at Shell. There, the profit fell by almost two thirds to 3.1 billion US dollars (2.8 billion euros) compared to the first quarter, the group announced on Thursday in London. A year earlier, the group had earned $18 billion in the same period. The oil giants BP will also soon be showing their quarterly figures.

2x to 5x: Oil companies multiply their profits in the Ukraine war

Falling oil price

These results reflect the general trend that oil company profits are flattening out after the initial surge in the wake of the Ukraine war. Soaring oil and gas prices have given companies strong profits in recent months, but the situation now appears to be returning to normal.

The price of oil (Brent) has fallen about 18 percent in the last year, from more than $100 a barrel to around $85 today. However, one should not necessarily bet on further falling oil prices. On the one hand, an end to interest rate hikes by the US Fed could bring an economic upswing with increased demand. On the other hand, oil-rich countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia have shut down production. Increasing demand could thus come up against falling supply.

Oil companies must participate in the energy transition

It is also clear that the oil companies have to move. According to a report by BloombergNEF, oil and gas companies are facing the challenge of green transition as their profits dwindle. European companies such as Shell, TotalEnergies and Repsol are the best performers, investing in renewable energy, battery storage, e-charging, hydrogen and carbon capture. The production of bio-fuels and the expansion into petrochemistry are also cited as factors in ecological change.

North American companies Suncor and Chevron were ousted from the top 10 by Asian companies ENEOS and PTT. In the future, the oil and gas industry will be increasingly examined for its contribution to the energy transition.

