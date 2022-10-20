Epic Games is giving away “Evoland Legendary Edition” and “Fallout 3 Goty Edition” this week, as long as you log in to the EGS store to collect the game, you can permanently save it to the collection library .

“Fallout 3” is the third work in the series launched in 2008 by Bethesda after taking over from Black Isle Studio. The first game to enter 3D graphics and real-time combat also continued the series’ reputation.

“Evolution Land” is a role-playing game launched by Shiro Games in 2013. The biggest feature of this game is that the game screen has gradually evolved from the earliest black and white screen of the Gameboy handheld to the red and white dot gust, until it progresses to full-color 3D At the same time, the combat system is also based on many classic role-playing game series, adding the classic humor elements of each game.

Evolved Lands: Legendary Edition is a 2021 bundle that includes Evoland 1 and Evoland 2.

The Epic Games Store this week’s limited-to-free game “Fallout 3” Best Game of the Year Edition and “Evolved Land: Legendary Edition” will only be available until 23:00 on October 27th, and you can save it forever after you get it.

Also, next week Epic Games will be giving away games like Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus.