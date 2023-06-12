Home » Fallout 76 celebrates 15 million players with new expansion
Technology

by admin
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

existXbox Games ShowcaseOne of the games briefly mentioned during was Fallout 76.it is getting a file namedAtlantic CityA new extension for , although we promise it will“soon”Posted, we didn’t see it either. Hopefully this means we won’t have to wait too long for the full reveal.

It’s also confirmed that the game has hit a major milestone with 15 million players, which means it’s still climbing at a pretty impressive pace (Fallout 76 had 13.5 million players in December). We’re assuming Bethesda further fleshing out the game with more content means we’ll be celebrating a new million player milestone before the end of 2023.

Have you explored the wasteland of Fallout 76?

https://twitter.com/Fallout/status/1667947641030803461

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

