Every weekend, Microsoft hosts a free play day ‘s plan offers all subscribers free-to-play games that are available to Xbox Live Gold or Ultimate Game Pass subscribers. It’s been a great week, including Fallout 76 (also free to play on PC and PlayStation), Outcast: Second Touch and Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Outcast: The Second Touch and Lawn Mowing Simulator is free to play from now until Monday at 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST, while Fallout 76 can be enjoyed until Tuesday at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST. As usual with Free Play Days, if you wish to keep any of these games, you can also get deep discounts on games:

#13

Fallout 76: Standard Edition 75% off

Abandoned – Second Touch: 80% off the Standard Edition

Lawn Mowing Simulator – 45% off Standard Edition

#13

Since all of these are really good games, we can really recommend you check them out, although Lawn Mowing Simulator is probably the title you should start with. This almost zen-like game is really something else.