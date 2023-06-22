Fallout 76 gets 60 FPS support for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

The latest update for Fallout 76 is titledOnce in a Blue Moon, released yesterday, bringing some new features and content to the game. The official description is as follows:

“The blue moon rises from the hills of Appalachia, bringing new hermits who threaten the commercial progress of the Blue Ridge Caravan Company. Defend their Brahmins in two new public events and side quests.” Protect swarms and trade routes from crazed cultists and monsters, and face enemies infected with deadly new daily action mutations for a chance at new rewards!

But it turns out the update has more fun than that, as Fallout 76 now supports 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, without even mentioning it. This is a first for the PlayStation 5, and you can technically do so by using FPS Boost to play the previous-gen version on the Xbox Series S/X.

This is the real deal, albeit with smooth frame rates for 4K gaming. According to Elegant on Twitter, it’s not the rock-solid frame rates we’re getting, but it’s still a huge technical improvement.

