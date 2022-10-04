For the first time, 25 years ago, after the nuclear war that devastated the planet, humans could leave a dome. That was when the first Fallout game launched, and the anniversary wasn’t something Bethesda would miss.

They have a whole month of extras planned, including quizzes, perks for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, new Fallout Shelter update (for the first time in four years), anniversary Twitch streams, free Xbox dynamic backgrounds, Fallout 76 Free Games Week (starting today) and more.

Bethesda also revealed that Fallout 76 has reached a new milestone with over 13 million players, meaning it has added 1 million since June. Possibly driven by the The Pitt expansion that launched last month. That’s not too shabby for a game released in very bad shape in 2018.

Will you ask for anything free and go to any event?