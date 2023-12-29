Fallout: London will launch in April 2024

Fallout: London Mod Set to Launch on April 23

Fans of the Fallout series have something to look forward to, as the highly anticipated Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4 is set to launch on April 23. Developed by a dedicated team over the course of several years, Fallout: London promises to bring the scale and production values of Bethesda’s official expansion to the game.

The mod will feature a staggering 50+ main quests and 200+ side quests, along with brand new environments, gameplay additions, and quality of life improvements. In addition, the developers have recorded over 90,000 lines of dialogue, showcasing the immense depth and detail of the mod.

A short trailer for Fallout: London has been shared on social media, offering a glimpse of the immersive world and captivating storyline that players can expect. The mod will be available for free on PC, but there has been no word yet on a console version.

The official description for Fallout: London describes it as “an ambitious DLC-sized mod that takes players into a nuclear apocalypse, all the way to the doorstep of Parliament. The mod features new worlds, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, and more encapsulates the gritty, adventurous nature of Fallout games! It’s all tied up in one package with a unique British bow.”

With the launch date quickly approaching, fans of the Fallout series have much to be excited about. While there is no information on a console release just yet, many are hopeful that Bethesda will assist the modders in bringing Fallout: London to PlayStation and Xbox as well.

For more information and to view the official trailer, visit the Fallout: London Twitter page at https://twitter.com/TeamFOLON/status/1739798372415115323. Get ready to experience the nuclear apocalypse like never before with Fallout: London on April 23.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

