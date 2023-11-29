Fallout series is classic and will give us a Vault Boy backstory – Fallout (Amazon) – Gamereactor

Amazon’s Fallout Series Set to Launch in April 2022, First Look Revealed

The highly anticipated Fallout series by Amazon is set to launch next April, but fans have already been treated to a first look at the show. Executive producer Todd Howard has shared some insight into the show’s development and how it captures the spirit of the beloved game.

Howard discussed the conversations that took place regarding the show’s style of humor, levels of violence, and post-apocalyptic aesthetic, emphasizing the need to infuse a bit of humor into the dramatic and dark world of Fallout. He praised the show’s ability to “thread the needle very well” in bringing the game to life on the small screen.

For fans of the game, Howard revealed that the Fallout show will introduce new lore to delve into, such as the backstory behind Vault Boy’s portrait, calling it “really clever.” He expressed his appreciation for the showrunners’ ability to translate and expand upon the world of Fallout in a meaningful way.

Interestingly, it seems Howard may even be envious of some of the decisions made by the show’s creators, expressing a sense of admiration and perhaps even a hint of jealousy as he stated, “I kind of looked at it like, ‘Ah, why don’t we do this?'”

With the show just a few months away from its debut, anticipation among fans is high. Howard’s insights into the development of the series have undoubtedly piqued the interest of Fallout enthusiasts as they eagerly await the show’s arrival in April 2022. Will the Fallout series live up to the expectations of fans? Only time will tell.