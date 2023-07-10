Famous rocket launcher from Destiny available as a Nerf blaster

Attention Destiny fans: The toy manufacturer Nerf has an interesting blaster on offer that might look familiar to you. It’s currently even cheaper.

Image: Nerf

The blaster is part of the “Nerf LMTD” series, which brings to life some of the most iconic items from the entertainment industry and video games. In the past, you could buy League of Legends character Jinx’s Fishbone Blaster or Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster. This is joined by a weapon from Destiny – more precisely, the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher.

Gjallarhorn is perhaps the most iconic weapon in the video game series. It is known for its brute force and its monstrous size. The latter has been reproduced by the toy manufacturer Nerf on a scale of 1:1. The result is a blaster about one meter long, with which you will definitely make an impression in the next Nerf battle.

The gun can fire three Nerf Mega darts at once, with a total of nine such darts included. Reloading requires pushing the entire upper case forward and inserting an ammo grenade. An additional highlight is a luminous telescopic sight.

As the name suggests, the Nerf Gjallarhorn rocket launcher is only available in limited quantities. Original price is $185 each. Until July 13, you only have to pay 150 US dollars and can save 20 percent. You can find more information in the official store.