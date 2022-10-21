Home Technology Fans call for a remake of ‘Halloween’s End’ – – Gamereactor
Technology

Fans call for a remake of ‘Halloween’s End’ – – Gamereactor

by admin
Fans call for a remake of ‘Halloween’s End’ – – Gamereactor

The final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers has premiered, but the film was met with a lukewarm reception, to say the least, and many fans are now very upset and demanding a complete remake of the Halloween finale .

The text may contain spoilers, in other words, if you haven’t seen the movie but plan to do so, stop reading this news story now.

The criticism of “Halloween’s End” and its handling of Michael’s fate has been harsh in many ways. Just as importantly, many questioned why the iconic character didn’t appear for more than half of the film’s running time, and why we’re forced to follow other, less interesting new characters. Even at Gamereactor, we were impressed with Gordon Green’s third and final production. On Change.org, disgruntled fans are now making their voices heard, and for those wishing to be added to the list, you can do so here.

“Halloween End is not a movie fans want! It’s an origin story! Corey’s story! We deserve a movie ‘Halloween’ series worthy of Michael Myers! We love this series, this version with all our heart and soul The Halloween movie makes us sad, crazy, disappointed and angry. Please give us a movie that shows us what Halloween really is. Our top predator. The King of Slammer movie Michael Myers! This movie gives We a weak poor Michael who needs his mask to survive! This is not our Michael Myers! Our killer is powerful, ruthless and unstoppable! Please correct this! We implore you!!! “

Do you agree with the criticism that the end of Halloween should be remastered?

You may also like

The metaverse of Ancient Rome – the Republic

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet is a welcome step trailer for...

How and why to transfer the Netflix profile,...

LiveArt 10/24 Opens Meta-morphic Public Sale, Supported by...

How and why to transfer the Netflix profile,...

“Two Point Campus” Experience the perfect foraging place...

Enter while you’re at it? Fight the future?Maybe...

GE! RE: Verse! RE:4! “Resident Evil Showcase｜October 2022”...

Here’s the content roadmap for Resident Evil: Verse...

Mina becomes Nft (and launches her multiverse for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy