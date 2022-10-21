The final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers has premiered, but the film was met with a lukewarm reception, to say the least, and many fans are now very upset and demanding a complete remake of the Halloween finale .

The text may contain spoilers, in other words, if you haven’t seen the movie but plan to do so, stop reading this news story now.

The criticism of “Halloween’s End” and its handling of Michael’s fate has been harsh in many ways. Just as importantly, many questioned why the iconic character didn’t appear for more than half of the film’s running time, and why we’re forced to follow other, less interesting new characters. Even at Gamereactor, we were impressed with Gordon Green’s third and final production. On Change.org, disgruntled fans are now making their voices heard, and for those wishing to be added to the list, you can do so here.

“Halloween End is not a movie fans want! It’s an origin story! Corey’s story! We deserve a movie ‘Halloween’ series worthy of Michael Myers! We love this series, this version with all our heart and soul The Halloween movie makes us sad, crazy, disappointed and angry. Please give us a movie that shows us what Halloween really is. Our top predator. The King of Slammer movie Michael Myers! This movie gives We a weak poor Michael who needs his mask to survive! This is not our Michael Myers! Our killer is powerful, ruthless and unstoppable! Please correct this! We implore you!!! “

Do you agree with the criticism that the end of Halloween should be remastered?