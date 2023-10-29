Fans Criticize Late Game Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as ‘Poor Offensively’

Late Game Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Criticized for Being “Poor Offensively”

In the latest installment of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players are given the opportunity to customize the appearances of both Miles and Peter. However, it seems that not all suits are created equal, as fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the quality of these outfits.

One particular suit has garnered the most attention, and not for the right reasons. As players progress further into the game, they unlock Miles’ Evolution Suit, which is supposedly a costume he created himself. However, fans have been quick to point out numerous flaws with this particular suit.

The main complaints revolve around the overall design and a peculiar cutout at the top that showcases Miles’ new hairstyle. One user on social media likened the suit to “Uncle Aaron’s beats,” referencing the subpar beats created by Miles’ uncle in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This comparison highlights the disappointment that fans feel towards the suit’s aesthetics.

In a surprising twist, some fans even speculated that the Evolution Suit may be a result of paid advertising for Adidas. They pointed out that the suit prominently features the Adidas logo, leading them to believe that the clothing company may have struck a deal with the game developers to create a new suit as a means of showcasing their logo. This theory has sparked further discussion among fans and has become a hot topic on Reddit.

It remains to be seen how the game developers or Adidas will respond to these allegations. As fans continue to unlock and explore the various suits available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it is clear that not all costumes are meeting the expectations of players.

What are your thoughts on the new suit? Have you encountered any other late game suits that leave something to be desired? Share your opinions and experiences on social media using the hashtag #SpideySuits.

