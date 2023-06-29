Fans of Spider-Man can’t miss it!! ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC[Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse]co-branded graphics card- HKEPC Hardware

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC[Spider-Man: Flying into the Spider Universe]joint graphics card

▲ ZOTAC X Spider Universe Limited Edition RTX 4060

To celebrate the grand release of the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” animated film, ZOTAC GAMING and Sony Pictures had a series of cooperation and joint activities earlier, which coincided with the lifting of the NDA ban on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards, ZOTAC GAMING also simultaneously launched a new GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC SPIDERMAN ED special edition graphics card, from the product outer box, inner box and the fan badge on the graphics card, all have the characteristic elements of Spider Universe, and a special edition Z-Tom doll and a large Stacks of limited edition stickers, Spider-Verse fans can’t miss it.

▲ Symphony packaging box full of Spider-Man elements

▲ The inner box is printed with a spider web and the words “Power The Hero In You”

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC[Spider-Man: Flying into the Spider Universe]The outer box of the co-branded graphics card is really too small, and the new generation of Spider-Man—Miles, Girl Spider-Man—Gui is printed on the outer box of the magic color packaging Well and Spider-Man 2099 — the three protagonists of Mi Gao, with the classic color matching of the Spider-Verse animated movie series. The inner box is printed with a spider web pattern and the slogan Power The Hero In You (to inspire the inner hero power). You should be reluctant to throw away the box after you buy it back.

▲ The card comes with a series of limited themed peripherals

▲ The colors of the 3 Z Tom dolls correspond to the colors of the 3 Spider Box suits

▲ Users can freely paste their favorite fan badges

This[Spider-Man: Flying into the Spider-Verse]co-branded version of the RTX 4060 graphics card will come with a set of limited fan badges, a pack of Spider-Verse-themed stickers and a movie-themed special Z-Tom doll. Among them, Z Tom dolls will be presented in the form of blind boxes, and the colors of the three dolls will correspond to the colors of the battle suits of the three protagonists of Spider-Man in this episode, which is very special.

As for the display card body, this ZOTAC GAMING X[Spiderman: Leaping into the Spider Universe]joint version GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC is modified from the original RTX 30 Twin Edge series, equipped with Dual-Slot IceStorm 2.0 dual-fan radiator, light gray card body with pure black fan, the appearance is relatively plain before the fan badge is attached.

There is a black metal backplane on the back of the graphics card, with the green ZOTAC LOGO and the brand slogan “LIVE TO GAME_” printed on it, which can enhance the rigidity and supporting force of the PCB and prevent the PCB from being bent and damaged. There is a row of air guide openings at the end, which allows the graphics card to discharge heat more smoothly and enhance the overall heat dissipation effect.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC Spiderman Limited Edition has a thickness of 2.0 slots, a size of 222.3mm x 116.8mm x 41.4mm, and a weight of 602g. It is currently the shortest RTX 4060 graphics card received by the HKEPC editorial department. It is not bad to build ITX machine.

IceStorm 2.0 radiator, dual 90mm fans

The graphics card is equipped with an IceStorm 2.0 radiator, which adopts Dual Slot and dual fan design. The heatsink uses aluminum extrusions instead of fin radiators. A single 6mm pure copper heat pipe runs through the entire radiator in an S-shaped manner. With a large-area base, it will Heat from the GPU and VRAM is conducted throughout the heatsink.

Equipped with two 9 cm fans, each with 11 blades with a large curved surface. In addition, the height of the fan and the depth of the fan cover have been increased, which helps to concentrate the air flow to increase the air flow and air pressure level, and can efficiently heatsink Take the waste heat away.

Public board PCB, 4 + 1 phase power supply design

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC Spider-Man Limited Edition adopts the public board PCB design, and the layout of components and circuits is almost the same as that of the NVIDIA public version. The power supply adopts a 5-phase design, 4 phases are for GPU power supply, and 1 phase is for GDDR6 power supply. Sinopower’s SM4514NHKP and SM4507NAKP MOSFET chips are used as upper and lower bridges respectively. Single phase can provide up to 60A continuous current output, with fully enclosed inductors and solid state Capacitor, to meet the power supply requirements of the AD107-400 graphics core.

▲ Using a single PCIe 8-Pin interface

Since GeForce RTX 4060 only has 115W TDP natively, NVIDIA does not force AIC to use 12VHPWR interface. At present, most RTX 4060 choose to use traditional PCIe 8-Pin interface, so players do not need to upgrade the power supply or use 12VHPWR adapter cable. The official recommendation is to use a power supply of 500W or above.

NVIDIA AD107-400 graphics core

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 uses a complete AD107-400 graphics core, adopts TSMC 4N process, has 18.9 billion transistors, Die Size is about 146mm², has 3 GPC units, 12 TPC texture processing clusters and 24 SM streams Multi-processor with 3,072 CUDA Cores, 96 Texture Units, 24 RT Cores, 96 Tensor Cores and 48 ROPs.

In terms of core clock, although the chip size has been greatly increased, thanks to the TSMC 4N process, the GPU clock has been greatly improved compared with the previous generation. ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC is the default overclocked version, with a clock of 1,830MHz Base Clock, 2,475MHz Boost Clock, supports GPU Boost 4.0 technology, which can automatically overclock to a higher frequency according to the load. The default TGP is 115W, which is 55W lower than the previous generation RTX 3060.

128bit 8GB GDDR6 memory

In terms of memory, GeForce RTX 4060 has 8GB GDDR6 memory capacity and 128-bit memory controller. It adopts 17Gbps GDDR6 particles, and the memory bandwidth is 272GB/s, which is obviously inferior to the 360GB/s of RTX 3060. However, the GPU of GeForce RTX 4060 has 24MB L2 Cache, which is a substantial increase compared to RTX 3060 with only 3MB L2. NVIDIA claims that the equivalent memory bandwidth of GeForce RTX 4060 can reach 453GB/s, and the actual memory performance is stronger than that of RTX 3060.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC[Spider-Man: Flying into the Spider Universe]co-branded graphics card is equipped with 4 SK Hynix H56G42AS6D-X014 18Gbps GDDR6 particles, the operating clock is 2,150MHz, and each chip has a capacity of 16Gbit (512M x 32) , providing a total of 8 GB of graphics memory capacity.

Support DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.1 display output

In terms of display output, the display card provides 3 sets of Display Port 1.4a and 1 set of HDMI 2.1 video interfaces, and supports VESA DSC 1.2a lossless compression display function. Both video interfaces can provide 12bit HDR up to [email protected] or [email protected] Image output can also be combined with 2 sets of DisplayPort 1.4a interfaces to achieve [email protected] resolution output.

Heat dissipation test:

In terms of heat dissipation, the test was carried out at a room temperature of about 24°C and on an open platform. When the graphics card was idle, the GPU temperature was about 41.6°C, and the fan was kept in a stopped state. The load test was carried out using the Furmark program. After 30 minutes, the fan stopped Automatically adjusted to 2,080 RPM, the Power Limit recorded 115.6W, the GPU clock was kept at 1,650MHz, and the maximum temperature of the GPU core did not exceed 66°C.

testing platform︰

Intel Core i9-12900K CPU

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 APEX MB

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge

G.SKILL DDR5-6000 CL30-38-38-39 16GB x 2 @1.35V

Windows 11 Professional 22H2

NVIDIA GeForce Driver 536.20 WHQL

3DMark benchmarks:

3DMark Raytracing Benchmark:

3DMark Port Royal and 3DMark Speed ​​Way are the first test tools designed for real-time ray tracing. They support Microsoft DirectX Raytracing technology, allowing players to test the performance of different graphics cards for ray tracing. ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC[Spider-Man: Leaping Spider Cosmos]co-branded graphics cards scored 6,069 and 2,546 in the two tests respectively.

3DMark NVIDIA DLSS feature test

The 3DMark NVIDIA DLSS feature test test uses Tensor Core to perform calculations on images with lower rendering resolutions in a deep learning manner, and re-outputs images with higher resolutions, which improves the fluency of the game. A new DLSS 3 version is added. And support the new Frame Generation function. In 4K resolution DLSS 3 Performance Mode settings increased from 12.63 FPS to 49.61 FPS.

Game performance test:

Unless otherwise specified, the following game tests are all performed in full screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, and the image quality is set to the highest quality. If the game supports ray tracing technology, the ray tracing quality will be fully turned on at the same time. For DLSS, the Performance setting is uniformly used, and the GeForce RTX 4060 will enable the new Frame Generation technology in DLSS 3.

CyberPunk 2077 RT Ultra (RT+ DLSS 3)

F1 22 (RT + DLSS 3)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Rainbow Six: Siege

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC[Spider-Man: Flying into the Spider Universe]joint graphics card

Editor’s comment:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC[Spider-Man: Leaping into the Spider-Verse]joint-branded graphics card incorporates the characteristic elements of the Spider-Verse from the product outer box, inner box and cooling fan badge. The card will also come with limited edition stickers and movies It is a pity that this model does not come with a special edition magnetic backplane. The Spider Man elements on the graphics card in disguise are not as good as the RTX 4070 Ti / 4070 / 4060 Ti versions. The suggestion fails Diehard people can add more or less straight to RTX 4060 Ti or above.

Text: Angus Wong/Test Center

