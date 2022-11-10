After 16 years in the making, a group of fans who loved the original Diablo have released a homebrew mod for Blizzard Entertainment‘s iconic classic RPG that refurbishes a lot of the game, including Lots of new additions, elements that were originally cut by the game team, and some quality-of-play (QoL) tweaks.

This set of mods called “The Hell 2” adds up to 50% new content to the official enhanced version of the classic RPG, Diablo: Hellfire, which can be grouped into 24 basic Adjusted dungeon levels, and 21 new mission levels added to single-player mode. After installing this mod, when players successfully kill Diablo in level 16, they will be able to see a ladder leading to a deeper hell where they can face more difficult challenges and rich rewards .

In addition, the “The Hell 2” mod team has even fixed some missions that were not included in the original “Diablo”, such as many unique settings related to the game content, plus some included attacks Special challenge quest locations with Mage Slow and Respawn adjustments.

The overall experience can occasionally bring players a completely new feeling. In addition to new monsters, items, and spells, players can also experience 6 rebalanced classes in this mod. After introducing players to warriors, rangers, and mages in the base game, the enhanced version of Diablo: Hellfire adds the “Monk” class to the game. What’s even more amazing is that this mod also Successfully brought back the unfinished classes of “Barbarian” and “Bard” that appeared in the game documentation at the time. If that wasn’t enough, the “The Hell 2” mod also offers 29 sub-classes to explore, each offering a unique gameplay experience.

In addition, players do not need to run Diablo alone. Through RadminVPN, the mod team successfully added a fully executable multiplayer mode to “The Hell 2”, allowing players to choose whether to share drops or separate them, plus a dynamic difficulty system. In terms of the adjustment of game quality content, “The Hell 2” has been upgraded for the game engine of “Diablo”, and supports 4K resolution, wide screen, window mode, borderless, full screen, and the frame rate even Can reach 10,000 fps.

According to the team’s explanation on the Patreon page, “The Hell 2” is based on the various versions the team has built along the way. Although the modding project was originally officially launched in 2006, “The Hell 2” was not officially decided until December 2017. Now that “The Hell 2” is officially finished, and the team has started planning a new version of “The Hell 3”, it seems that players will still have to wait a few more years.