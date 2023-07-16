fans under test

Warm and stale air: Heat can have a negative impact on health and concentration. In our purchase advice, we introduce you to the best fans that ventilate the living room, bedrooms and home office properly.

Unlike an air conditioner, a fan cannot lower the room temperature directly, but it can air exchange improve significantly in rooms. The body heat is dissipated by the air flow, creating a feeling of cooling on the skin.

The best fans: All models at a glance

CLATRONIC VL 3741 S Standventilator

ab 26,79 €

MEACO 1056P Standventilator

ab 169,90 €

Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme+ VU2730 Tischventilator

ab 66,54 €

Brandson Turmventilator

from €99.85Rating –

Stiftung Warentest

Gut (1,8)

Stiftung Warentest

Gut (2,4)

Stiftung Warentest

Gut (2,0)

Pros & ConsInexpensiveWobbly baseGood performanceHighest level loudVery quietDifficult to cleanAvailable atAlternate€26.79Otto€26.95Amazon€34.15Alternate€169.90Amazon€169.99Otto€169.99Galaxus€66.54Amazon€66.54Amazon€99.85

Clatronic VL 3741 S

CLATRONIC VL 3741 S Standventilator

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/16/2023 12:12 p.m

Advantages

Comparatively cheap tilt angle adjustable, 3 speed levels remote control is included

Disadvantages

The Clatronic VL3741 S Standventilator (see Otto) is a popular and inexpensive model. The pedestal fan offers 3 speed levels, an adjustable tilt angle and a sleep program (reduces the power of the fan 30 minutes after activation so that it does not run at full speed all night). Practical: The model can be controlled with the included remote control. Occasionally, Amazon customers report a wobbly stand, but the reviews are otherwise positive.

Stiftung Warentest Winner Stand Fan: Meaco Fan 1056P

MEACO 1056P Standventilator

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/16/2023 11:02 am

Advantages

Good performanceQuietComparatively light (4.8 kg)

Disadvantages

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest 2022 in the “pedestal fans” category. The Meaco 1056P (see Otto) was with an overall grade of 1.8 (“good”) rated. The noise development is very good (sub-rating 1.5), which is only 0.4 sone at the lowest level.

Stiftung Warentest winner table fan: Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme+ VU2730

Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme+ VU2730 Tischventilator

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/16/2023 09:33

Advantages

Disadvantages

Highest level a bit noisy

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest 2022 in the “Table fans” category. With an overall grade of 2.4 (“good”), the Rowenta VU2730 (view at Amazon) was able to place ahead of the five direct competitors, but it was also the second most expensive model in the test field.

Control elements of the Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme+ VU2730 table fan (Image source: Rowenta) Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme+ VU2730 table fan now from €66.54 at Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/16/2023 09:33

Almost inaudibly quiet at the lowest level with 0.2 sone, but then a bit loud at the highest level with 5.0 sone. Good to know: The manufacturer undertakes to keep all technical spare parts for almost all products in stock for an average of 15 years after the purchase (see manufacturer’s website). That too is sustainability.

Stiftung Warentest winner tower fan: Brandson 304996

Brandson tower fan 304996 with remote control

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/16/2023 11:36 am

Advantages

Very quiet timer function and sleep mode remote control included

Disadvantages

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest 2022 in the “Tower fans” category. The Brandson 304996 (view at Amazon) earned an overall grade of 2.0 (“good”) and was able to do particularly well in the points “Construction and Safety” (Sub-Rating 1.3) and “Noise” (Sub-Rating 1.4) from the competitors in the test field.

Tower fan from Brandson (item number 304996): The Stiftung Warentest winner is expensive, but extensively equipped and particularly quiet in operation (Image source: Brandson Equipment) Brandson tower fan 304996 with remote control now from €99.85 at Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/16/2023 11:36 am

Extremely quiet with 0.1 sone at the lowest level. However, the cleaning can be different than something more difficult than with a classic design (see pedestal fan above).

Alternative to the Brandson: The Honeywell HYF290 (view at Amazon) was rated with an overall grade of 2.3 (“good”) and came in second place in the tower fans.

The best fans: This is how the recommendations were selected

The recommendations given in this overview are based on our own experience. In addition, user ratings in online shops and judgments from specialist magazines were also taken into account. Sources used: Stiftung Warentest (edition 06/2020, 05/2022)

Inconspicuous and simply decorative: fans are also available as chic design objects. (Image source: Stadler Form)

Stadler Form Ventilator Otto

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/16/2023 09:36

Buying a fan: what do I have to consider?

Proper ventilation needs to be learned

On the subject of ventilation the Swiss weather expert Jörg Kachelmann has a few bars to say: “Buy a fan or several. Let her go. Nothing will happen to you. Ceiling fans can only be unhealthy if the ceiling height is low. If you have windows in both directions, always open them all when you get home. Enjoy the pleasant wind.”

The graph shows the proportion of respondents who take the following measures against the heat (Image source: Statista)

From the widespread tip to close the windows, so that no heat enters the apartment, Kachelmann thinks nothing at all: “It’s the darkest superstition that you should close the window as soon as it’s warmer outside than inside. You produce so much humidity inside and carbon dioxide in stagnant air that anything is better than the misery you produce with closed windows.”

Also: Windows open, fan on, heat goes away. It’s actually quite simple.

Are you still setting up your home office? Then our purchase advice will help you:

power consumption

A fan not only costs money when you buy it, it also causes problems afterwards Costs due to electricity consumption. In the 05/2022 issue, Stiftung Warentest used the following scenario for the measurement: “Two hours a day, 90 days a year, at the lowest level, six hours at the comparison level, two hours at the highest level and 14 hours on standby.” As a price per Kilowatt hours were set at 34 cents.

Depending on the model extremely different values determined. The Rowenta VU2730 (test winner table fans) has electricity costs of 9.17 euros per year, the Meaco Fan 1056P (test winner pedestal fans) only 2.31 euros per year. The Bauhaus Proklima Buco makes itself felt in the wallet at over 16 euros per year. All in all, acceptable values ​​- but if only for the sake of the environment, you should take a look at the information on power consumption when buying.

range of functions

Fans have one Variety of functions and programs. Environmentally friendly energy saving modes, sleep timers and many other features are among the characteristics of a well-equipped fan. Some fans, such as some Dyson models, also have the properties of an air purifier.

Some manufacturers offer devices that combine the functions of a fan with those of an air purifier. (Image source: Dyson)

DYSON 310130-01 TP04 Pure Cool Air Purifier White/Silver (40 Watt, HEPA Filter)

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/16/2023 12:12 p.m

noise level

Fans vary greatly in their operating volume. This is specified in different ways: some manufacturers call it the “sound pressure level”, which is measured in decibels (dB). Instead, Stiftung Warentest sticks to the psychoacoustic unit of measurement “Sone”. A normal conversation (1 m away) is perceived by humans with 1-2 sones, in decibels around 40 – 60 dB can then be measured.

price fluctuations

A look at the price comparison portal Idealo clearly shows that fans are subject to strong price fluctuations. The hotter the weather, the higher the demand – and with it often the price. In extreme cases, certain models can even be sold out or have long delivery times of several weeks. In winter, on the other hand, you can make real bargains. Therefore: You should buy a fan in good time, preferably before the first major heat wave.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

