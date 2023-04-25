Fantasy hit developer sees only one way out

Fantasy hit Dark and Darker is in trouble. After a police search and a copyright dispute, the game was removed from Steam. Nevertheless, the developers want you to be able to continue gambling. They find a creative solution for this.

Dark and Darker without Steam: This is how you can continue gambling

Dark and Darker hasn’t even come out yet and it has some ups and downs experienced. The first open alpha playtests were extremely well received by the community and made the full release keen. However, this has not happened so far. Worse still, the game has even been banned from Steam.

The developer Ironmace Games still wants to continue working on Dark and Darker and that too Feedback der Community catch up. Without Steam, however, he has to get creative. On Discord and Twitter, he encourages players to download the game via a torrent link.

Usually, this type of game distribution is found in corners of the internet that don’t take legality too seriously. Ironmace Games seems to have no problem with that and calls it “old school”. In and of itself, torrent downloads are not illegal, after all. The developer also states that due to the complex situation, there is still no solution to the Steam problem in sight (source: Reddit).

Check out the really dark gameplay of Dark and Darker here:

Dark and Darker – Alpha Playtest Teaser

Dark and Darker: Players should pay close attention

Ironmace Games also emphasizes to only use the links that are published by the developer himself. Otherwise you run the risk of catching a virus. Since Discord itself doesn’t allow torrent links, the developer has since moved on to making the links on the official Twitter account to post. The players in the comments on Twitter are still not convinced and sometimes don’t even know how to install the game (source: Twitter).

The reason for the Steam ban of Dark and Darker are allegations by the publisher Nexon. This states that a developer from Ironmace Games previously worked on a very similar game for Nexon and took content and code without permission. Ironmace Games, however, protest their innocence. The legal dispute that ensued from the dispute then led to Steam being kicked out by Valve.