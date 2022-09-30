Home Technology Fantasy hunting game Wild Hearts coming in February
Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

EA and Koei Tecmo have officially released the fantasy hunting game Wild Hearts. Coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox series consoles on February 17, 2023, the game asks players to travel around a game based on feudal Japan in search of a huge and powerful beast infused by nature – Kemono.

The game from developer Omega Force, which will be released under the EA Originals label, will also give players access to Karakuri, a special building system using ancient technology that can be turned into platforms to reach new heights, or Bombs, tethered ballistas, and even a giant mallet deal serious damage to the Kemono you hunt.

Wild Hearts will also feature multiplayer support, where two friends from any platform can join your adventure, as the game will have full cross-play support at launch. Otherwise, to get an idea of ​​the gameplay, check out the trailer below.

