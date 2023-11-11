Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Delayed to 2024 for Better Quality

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Delayed to 2024

Level 5 has announced that the highly anticipated game, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, has been delayed to 2024. Originally set to launch at the end of this year, the developers have decided to postpone the release in order to ensure a “better quality” game.

In an official statement, Level 5 said, “In order to deliver the Nintendo Switch™ game Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which was originally scheduled to be released in 2023, with better quality to everyone, we have decided to release Date changed to 2024. To everyone who was looking forward to the release, we apologize for any inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your understanding. Thank you for your patience.”

The new release date for the game will be revealed at Level-5’s Vision 2023 II showcase, scheduled for November 29. Fans will have to wait a little longer to embark on their Fantasy Life i adventure, but the developers are confident that the delay will result in a better gaming experience for all.

Share this: Facebook

X

