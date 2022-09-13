Square Enix announced a new trailer for its fantasy life simulation RPG “HARVESTELLA” at the Nintendo Direct online press conference yesterday (13), and announced that the trial version of the Switch will be available for download from now on, and the progress of the trial version can be inherited until formal edition.

In the world of HARVESTELLA, the “Dead Season” is a disaster that comes every season, threatening all life, and the protagonist wakes up during the dead season. Players will live a self-sufficient life based on colorful hills, and cooperate with partners to defeat threats, step by step closer to the truth of the world‘s origin and disaster.

Players can use the world map to move to the “Nemea Castle”, where cherry blossoms bloom all year round, the “Seaside Town Shadora” with many taverns, the “Laser Village” with its gorgeous colors of the four seasons, and the snow-covered town. The streets or labyrinths of the four locations of the “Cult Capital Erzhen”.

Vegetables, grains and fruits can also be grown in the fields, which can be sold for money or used as materials for crafts after harvesting. In addition, you can not only catch various fishes with unique names when fishing, but also mazes that can only be entered in the dead season, etc.

“HARVESTELLA” is expected to be released on Switch on November 4th and on PC (Steam) on the 5th.