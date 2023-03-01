The new fantasy martial arts ARPG “Dongli Sword Journey M” represented by Dino Games officially opened the pre-registration activity today (1). Players can go to the App Store or Google Play store or pre-register on the pre-login page. The official release of the latest trailer will be released simultaneously for the reference of interested players.

3D free combat to pursue your own way of swordsmanship

As a fantasy martial arts ARPG mobile game adapted from the classic IP “Thunderbolt Fantasy Dongli Sword You Ji”, “Dongli Sword You Ji M” will reproduce the high-burning puppet show through 3D battles, and the characters follow the original settings in every move. Smooth combo moves like flowing clouds and flowing water, seeing and dismantling moves under the shadow of swords and swords, with gorgeous visual effects and refreshing sense of attack, redefine the new aesthetics of ARPG action martial arts, and pursue your own way of swordsmanship!





All the original characters come on stage and revisit Dongli together

In the game, players can not only enjoy the smooth 3D battles, but also encounter original characters with distinctive and different personalities. Each character has a unique combat positioning and skill characteristics. Gather people with their own strengths, and flexibly use strategies such as formation bonuses, QTE systems, attribute restraint, and state compounding to cross the rivers and lakes with your favorite characters.

Log in in advance and start running with multiple gifts.

The official announcement is that the pre-login activity will be launched from now on. Players can go to the pre-login page to pre-register. After reaching the specified number of reservations, you can not only unlock 30 consecutive draws for the whole server, reservation-limited avatar frame and Dan Fei · Huyin dress, but also sprint for physical prize draws such as healthy air fryers, SONY digital cameras, SONY PS5, etc., and go to the official fan group Participate in the event for a chance to win!

In addition, players can also complete the “Test Your Kendo” activity task on the pre-login page, and receive gold, biscuits and other extra virtual treasure gifts. The quantity is limited and not to be missed!