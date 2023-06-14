Far Cry 6, Crypto, TMNT: Shredder Remastered, and more join PlayStation Plus. – – Gamereactor

The tier-based PlayStation Plus celebrates its first birthday this month, so the lineup of games joining PS Plus Extra and Premium is one of the best yet.

These games will be part of the PlayStation Plus games catalog on June 20:

A Hat in Time

DC Super Pets League: Encryption and the Adventures of Ace

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Dodgeball Academia

Alex II

Far Cry 6

Forager

Hundred Days: Brewing Simulator

Inscryption

Killing Floor 2

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

MX vs ATV Legends

My Friend Peppa Pig

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay!

Redout 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Soulstice

Tacoma

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Deluxe Edition of The Talos Principle

The Wild at Heart

Thief

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York

Premium members will also receive three gems at a time:

killzone liberated

Worms

The Adventures of Hulk

Another bonus is that WWE 2K23 will get a trial of the game on the same day.

Not that the festivities stop there. Sony is conducting final tests of cloud streaming for supported PS5 games, and the feature will be available to all premium subscribers when it’s ready.

There will also be a free online multiplayer weekend from 12:01am local time on June 24 to 11:59pm local time on June 25, with contests to win PS5, PS VR2 and PS Plus subscriptions, free avatars, a PlayStation Stars event, and More details on the PlayStation Blog.

What do you think of PS Plus Premium and Extra so far? So what to add to the catalog this month?