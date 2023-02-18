Home Technology “Far Cry 6” free weekend event starts: within a limited period, you can enjoy a discount of at least 30% | XFastest News
From now until February 20, players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Windows PC (Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store) can play Far Cry 6 for free. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on the PC platform to play.

Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Event Trailer

New players will be able to enjoy the full game content, including “Rambo” and “Stranger Things” cross-border cooperation missions. During the free weekend event, players who play co-op together will automatically receive the “White Lotus Sniper Rifle” as a reward. Players who purchase the game will be able to keep their progress during the trial period and continue their fight to free Yara.

In addition, during a limited period, players who purchase the standard, deluxe and gold editions of Far Cry 6 can enjoy up to 70% off, purchase the annual game edition and enjoy as low as 7.3% off, and purchase annual game upgrades and seasons. Get up to 40% off on tickets. Players can also seize the opportunity to start with the latest “World Trek” expansion content for “Far Cry 6” at a discount price as low as 50%. For more information, please visit: https://www.ubisoft.com/zh-tw/game/far-cry/far-cry-6/buy.

