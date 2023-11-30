Home » “Far Cry 6”, “Rise of the Tomb Raider”, “SteamWorld Build” and other games will soon be available on Game Pass
It’s that time of the month again when Microsoft announces what Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect over the next two weeks. However, with Christmas just around the corner, Microsoft is doing things a little differently this time. Instead of the usual monthly announcements, they have revealed all of the content coming to Game Pass throughout December.

Some of the highlights include Remnant: From the Ashes, Spirit of the North, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Far Cry 6. Additionally, Game Pass Core subscribers can look forward to new features coming in December, including Chivalry 2 and Totally Reliable Delivery Service on December 6th.

But with the good news comes some bad news, as a few games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 15th. However, if players want to keep these games, they are available for purchase at a 20% discount before they leave the service.

Overall, it looks like Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a lot to look forward to in December. For more information on the games coming to Game Pass, players can visit the Xbox Wire.

