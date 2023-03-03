#Nerkram: Configuration and assembly of a new office PC
It had been announced for a long time. The processor often ran under full load for no apparent reason. Some programs only reacted sluggishly and needed an eternity to start. The fans also didn’t always run smoothly, so that I could hear annoying noises under my desk again and again.
After nine years of hard work – two years of the exam phase in his studies, a year and a half of legal clerkship and six years of teaching preparation – he has now given up the ghost. The processor or the mainboard is probably defective.
In 2011, like my computers before, I put together a mid-range gaming PC and assembled it myself. One of my little hobbies, which I was often able to pursue afterwards for friends, family and colleagues.
At that time I spent almost 1,000 EUR for all components. A few hundred euros were added over the years for 16 GB of RAM, SSDs and a new graphics card. A relatively decent price considering the runtime.
This was the 2011 configuration:
- Processor: AMD Socket AM3 Phenom II X6 1090T Box Processor (Six Cores, 3200MHz, 3600MHz Max.)
- Mainboard: GigaByte GA-990FXA-D3
- Random access memory: D3 8GB 1333-777 RipjawsX K2 GSK (Later upgraded to 16GB)
- Processor fan: Scythe Mugen 2
- Housing: Fractal Design Define R3 Titan. Grey ATX
- Power adapter: be quiet Pure Power BQT L7 530W ATX23
- Hard disk: 2 x WD 500GB WD5000AAKS Blue SA2
- Graphic card: Gigabyte GV-R687SO-1GD AMD Radeon HD 6870 GPU
- Upgrade: Samsung EVO 850
- Upgrade: Zotac Nvidia 1050 TI
My goal was to build a powerful PC that could play most games on normal settings. Another important point in the planning was the volume of the system. For this reason I bought an already insulated housing. (The Fractal (R5) is still a good choice today.) In addition, a good CPU fan including fan control and a quiet power supply.
This configuration has served me well for nine years and had sufficient performance reserves until just before the end. But after two years, it was no longer possible to play a new game properly. That’s why I eventually switched to an Xbox.
So, after nine years, it’s once again time to put together and screw together a new PC. The joy is huge! 🙂
This time, productivity was the sole focus of my planning. The desktop computer is still the focus of my lesson planning. Although I still own a Surface Book 1 and an iPad Pro 10.5, these are insufficient for me in many respects when it comes to productive work. I need performance! So more cores, more CPU watts, a faster SSD and faster memory.
The ComputerBase* page has been the first port of call for planning my new system for years. This site/community still exudes the charm of the old nerds of PC enthusiasts. Here you will find very detailed and informative tests, reports and forum posts on the subject of IT. For years, the forum has hosted a guide for assembling specific PC configurations — including the “ideal gaming PC” or the “ideal office PC.” I used the latter as a basis for a first line-up. This was followed by the editors’ tests on the individual components. The AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor I chose is also suggested here as a compromise in terms of price-performance for the application area. For me, EUR 166 is also the pain threshold for a processor. Furthermore, the tests also influenced my decisions for the selection of the SSD, the power supply and the RAM. A look at the ratings of the individual items confirmed my choice.
After that, it was all about finding the cheapest price for all the components. This is where Geizhals.de * comes in handy. Here you create a wish list with all its components. The price search engine then determines the cheapest total price with as few individual orders as possible.
In the end I ended up with almost 580 EUR. However, I still keep my old graphics card because I only bought it in 2018.
Here is my configuration:
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (Nothing currently beats AMD in the field of application.)
- MSI B450M Pro VDH
- 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4–3200 DIMM CL16
- 500GB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 32Gb/s 3D-NAND
- 400 Watt be quiet! Pure Power 11 CM Modular 80+ Gold
- NZXT H510i Midi Tower weiss
- Alt: Zotac Nvidia 1050Ti
- Alt: 2 x WD 500GB WD5000AAKS Blue SA2
This configuration should again provide sufficient performance for a few years.
01001100 01100101 01100010 01100101
01110111 01101111 01101000 01101100
01101101 01100101 01101001 01101110
01100001 01101100 01110100 01100101 01110010
01000110 01110010 01100101 01110101 01101110 01100100 00100001
(Farewell my old friend!)