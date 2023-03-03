Home Technology Farewell… my trusty desktop machine is no more | by Julian Wagner | techteacher
#Nerkram: Configuration and assembly of a new office PC

  • Processor: AMD Socket AM3 Phenom II X6 1090T Box Processor (Six Cores, 3200MHz, 3600MHz Max.)
  • Mainboard: GigaByte GA-990FXA-D3
  • Random access memory: D3 8GB 1333-777 RipjawsX K2 GSK (Later upgraded to 16GB)
  • Processor fan: Scythe Mugen 2
  • Housing: Fractal Design Define R3 Titan. Grey ATX
  • Power adapter: be quiet Pure Power BQT L7 530W ATX23
  • Hard disk: 2 x WD 500GB WD5000AAKS Blue SA2
  • Graphic card: Gigabyte GV-R687SO-1GD AMD Radeon HD 6870 GPU
  • Upgrade: Samsung EVO 850
  • Upgrade: Zotac Nvidia 1050 TI
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (Nothing currently beats AMD in the field of application.)
  • MSI B450M Pro VDH
  • 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4–3200 DIMM CL16
  • 500GB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 32Gb/s 3D-NAND
  • 400 Watt be quiet! Pure Power 11 CM Modular 80+ Gold
  • NZXT H510i Midi Tower weiss
  • Alt: Zotac Nvidia 1050Ti
  • Alt: 2 x WD 500GB WD5000AAKS Blue SA2

