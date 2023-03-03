#Nerkram: Configuration and assembly of a new office PC

It had been announced for a long time. The processor often ran under full load for no apparent reason. Some programs only reacted sluggishly and needed an eternity to start. The fans also didn’t always run smoothly, so that I could hear annoying noises under my desk again and again.

After nine years of hard work – two years of the exam phase in his studies, a year and a half of legal clerkship and six years of teaching preparation – he has now given up the ghost. The processor or the mainboard is probably defective.

In 2011, like my computers before, I put together a mid-range gaming PC and assembled it myself. One of my little hobbies, which I was often able to pursue afterwards for friends, family and colleagues.

At that time I spent almost 1,000 EUR for all components. A few hundred euros were added over the years for 16 GB of RAM, SSDs and a new graphics card. A relatively decent price considering the runtime.

This was the 2011 configuration:

Processor: AMD Socket AM3 Phenom II X6 1090T Box Processor (Six Cores, 3200MHz, 3600MHz Max.)

Mainboard: GigaByte GA-990FXA-D3

Random access memory: D3 8GB 1333-777 RipjawsX K2 GSK (Later upgraded to 16GB)

Processor fan: Scythe Mugen 2

Housing: Fractal Design Define R3 Titan. Grey ATX

Power adapter: be quiet Pure Power BQT L7 530W ATX23

Hard disk: 2 x WD 500GB WD5000AAKS Blue SA2

Graphic card: Gigabyte GV-R687SO-1GD AMD Radeon HD 6870 GPU

Upgrade: Samsung EVO 850

Upgrade: Zotac Nvidia 1050 TI

My goal was to build a powerful PC that could play most games on normal settings. Another important point in the planning was the volume of the system. For this reason I bought an already insulated housing. (The Fractal (R5) is still a good choice today.) In addition, a good CPU fan including fan control and a quiet power supply.

This configuration has served me well for nine years and had sufficient performance reserves until just before the end. But after two years, it was no longer possible to play a new game properly. That’s why I eventually switched to an Xbox.