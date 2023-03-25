Listen to the audio version of the article

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, creator of the theory of the technological evolution of computer chips, has died at the age of 94. The semiconductor giant gives the news. Doctor of chemistry, in 1968 he created NM Electronics in collaboration with the physicist Robert Noyce, nicknamed the “mayor of Silicon Valley”.

A few months later, the two bought the Intel name for $15,000. Gordon Moore served as CEO of the company from 1979 to 1987. In 1971, Intel commercialized the first microprocessor – a revolution.

The company is now the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the United States and the third largest in the world by revenue, behind South Korea’s Samsung and Taiwan’s TSMC. In 1965, while working for another company, Fairchild Semiconductor, Gordon Moore predicted in an article published in Electronics magazine that the density of transistors in microprocessors would double every year.

He modified his theory in 1975, calculating a doubling every two years. Carver Mead, another pioneer of the microchip, gave the name of “Moore’s Law” to this principle still valid after decades. This evolution has made it possible to democratize information technology and electronics, first with personal computers, then with various devices, up to the mobile phone.

“The world has lost a giant with Gordon Moore, one of the founders of Silicon Valley and a true visionary, who pioneered the technological revolution,” Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted. Specialists predict that soon Moore’s law will no longer apply due to the physical limits to the integration of transistors on a microprocessor, while the quantum computer may overcome its limits.