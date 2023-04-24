Fargo is finally disappearing from Netflix

The popularity of a streaming provider depends very much on what it offers. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video also know this and therefore invest large sums in their own films and series. But third-party productions also arouse interest again and again.

This can be seen, for example, in the crime series “Fargo”. The first three seasons ran on Netflix – and more than successfully. Surprisingly, the fourth season did not run on Netflix, but on Amazon Prime Video. There, subscribers could then stream all four seasons, just like with another – German – streaming service. So far, Netflix customers have at least been able to console themselves with seasons 1 to 3. However, that is about to change.

Amazon Prime Video finally secures all four seasons of Fargo

The streaming giant has secured the rights to all four seasons of Fargo, making all four seasons available to a large audience for the first time. And for Prime customers even without additional costs. In fact, the fourth season, which is still the most current, started with Joyn+, but the service has significantly fewer users than the US provider. All four seasons are now available to watch on Prime Video

In the meantime, another season of “Fargo” has even been confirmed by the producing US broadcaster FX. When season 5 will appear, however, is still uncertain. It is quite likely that the sequel will also run on Amazon Prime Video and not on Netflix. Not much is known about the plot either, but the press release makes you want more. It says, “When isn’t kidnapping not kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Also read: Amazon Prime subscription at half price – millions of Germans are entitled!

That’s what Fargo is about

The basis for the crime series from the USA is the film of the same name by the Coen brothers from 1996. The plot doesn’t take itself too seriously, rather it convinces with pitch-black humor and a slightly absurd touch. Each of the current four seasons is self-contained and takes place in a new location and at different times somewhere between 1950 and 2010. One thing, however, is always the same: the protagonists, through a chain of unfortunate circumstances, get involved in criminal machinations and absurd situations that make the crime thriller – make the series so unique.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

In season 1, for example, the unassuming insurance salesman Lester Nygaard makes a couple of fateful decisions that eventually bring him together with a murderer. Season 2 is set in 1979 and focuses on the investigation of a gang war, while Season 3 in 2010 sees a conflict between two brothers escalate to the core. The Season 4 story takes place in 1950s Kansas City, when a crime organization strives to become the city’s new No. 1 – with bloody consequences.

In addition, “Fargo” has top-class cast on many levels. Actors Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton were convincing in season 1, Kirsten Dunst and Patrick Wilson in season 2, and David Thewlis and Ewan McGregor in season 3 in a double role. Comedian and actor Chris Rock, prominently involved in the Oscar scandal with Will Smith, then plays the leader of a criminal organization in season 4. Stars such as Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Joe Keery have already been confirmed for Season 5.